Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club finished the Bangladesh Premier League campaign with a losing note after a 0-3 goal defeat to Forts Football Club in the last match held today (Friday) at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

With the day's defeat, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club ended the season by securing sixth place with 24 points. Fortis ended the league at the seventh place for now with 23 points leaving behind Chittagong Abahani Limited. However, if Chittagong Abahani win their last match, Fortis will have to drop down to eighth place.

In the barren first half, Afghanistan forward Amredin Sharifi finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Fortis FC in the 68th minute while Jahadul doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 72nd minute of the match.

Defender Jaynal Abedin Dipu completed the winners' tally scoring the third goal in the 90+3rd minute of the match.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha