Sheikh Russel 19th Long-distance Swimming competition was held today (Wednesday) at Gomoti river in Debidwar upazila under Cumilla district, said a press release.

The day-long competition, organized by Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF), started from Kongshonagar of Gomoti river in the morning and ender at Debidwar Upazila.

In the men's section ten kilometers swimming event, Bangladesh Army's swimmer Md. Faisal Ahmed emerged top and Palash Chowdhury of Bangladesh Navy, become the second while Jewel Ahmed of Bangladesh Navy finished at third position.

In the women's section of eight kilometer swimming event, Sonia Akter Tumpa of Bangladesh Navy emerged top and Suriya Akter of the same team become the second while Moccha Mukti Khatun of Bangladesh Army finished at third position.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal witnessed the day's competition at Debidwar Upazila as the chief guest. Later, he distributed the prizes among the participants in the ceremony held BM Golam Mostafa Stadium.

Cumilla-4, MP, Md. Razi Mohammad Fakhrul was present there as the special guest in the ceremony, presided by Cumilla district's deputy commissioner and Cumilla District Sports Association's president Mohammad Shamim Alom.

BSF's general secretary MB Saif, members of the executive committee, officials and employees of the district administration were also present in the prize distribution ceremony.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha