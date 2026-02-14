Shovayattra Marks Eve of Maha Shivarattri at Pashupatinath Temple



Kathmandu: A grand Shovayattra, an auspicious procession, was organized at the Pashupatinath Temple area today to mark the eve of Maha Shivarattri. The event drew a large crowd of devotees, both domestic and foreign, including Sadhus and Saints who participated in the spiritually significant event.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Pashupati Area Development Trust organized the procession, which covered almost all parts of the Pashupatinath Temple complex. The Trust reported that samans also participated in the procession, adding to the diversity of the event’s participants.





Maha Shivarattri, a sacred festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, is set to be celebrated tomorrow. This festival occurs annually on the 14th day of the waning moon in the Nepali month of Falgun, which falls between mid-February and mid-March. The Trust has made all necessary preparations to ensure smooth access for devotees visiting the Temple during the festival.

