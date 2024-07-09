Six give confessional statements in PSC question leak case

Six people including Syed Abed Ali, former driver of Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman, gave confessional statements in a case lodged over leaking of question paper of different PSC exams.

The five other accused, who gave confessional statements are Khalilur Rahman, Sazedul Islam, Sakhawat Hossain, Sayem Hossain and Liton Sarker.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court after recording their statements, sent the six accused to jail. The court sent another accused Abu Sulaiman Md Sohel to jail as he declined to give confessional statement at the last moment.

Meanwhile, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque sent 10 other accused including deputy directors of PSC Md Abu Zafar and Md Jahangir Alam to jail.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha