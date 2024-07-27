Skywalk Tower adds to tourist attraction in Bhedetaar



The Skywalk Tower that came into operation at Bhedetar on Friday is expected to boost tourism in the region.

Spread over an area of 11 ropani in Saangurigadhi Rural Municipality Ward No. 6 of Dhankuta, the skywalk tower has added to the attraction of Bhedetar, already a popular tourist destination of Koshi province due to its picturesque location.

The skywalk tower was built at an investment of Rs 200 million, said Executive Director of Wonders Amusement Parks and Attractions Pvt. Ltd, Sanjiv Rokaha. Adventure sports such as bungee jump, zipline and freefall will be launched from the tower.

This is the second skywalk built by the company after the successful launching of the skywalk tower in Kamaladi of Kathmandu.

Koshi province is observing the coming year i.e. 2082 in the lunar calendar as Tourism Year and the skywalk tower will be significant in making it successful, said Chief Minister of Koshi, while inaugurating the skywalk tower on Friday. He was joined by Mayor of Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City, Ha

rkaraj Sampang and Chair of Saangurigadhi Rural Municipality, Jitendra Rumdali Rai.

Located in the confluence of Sunsari and Dhankuta districts, the Sky Walk is 41 meters long and two meters wide built in the shape of a cantilever tower. The sky walk can accommodate 200 people at once, according to the company.

Nearly one thousand tourists, foreign and domestic, are said to have climbed the skywalk tower and enjoyed the experience of walking on the glass bridge, while enjoying scenes of Dharan and beyond.

Source: National News Agency RSS