General

The actual weight of the gold confiscated by the Revenue Investigation Department (RID) from the Tribhuvan International Airport premises some days ago is 60.789 kgs, according to the Nepal Rastra Bank. The gold was smuggled to Nepal from Hong Kong by hiding inside brake shoes of motorcycle.

Chief of Mint Division at Nepal Rastra Bank Thaneshwor Acharya told RSS that it was only the preliminary weight of the gold as the actual weight of the gold would be confirmed only after its melting. The gold would be melted from 10:30 am on Tuesday, he shared.

Similarly, activities related to monetary value of the gold would be confirmed after melting the gold and it could take one day to melt the gold, Acharya mentioned. It would take three days to complete the task of conducting monetary value of the gold.

The Department had seized 155 kilogramme of brake shoes with gold attached from TIA premises on July 19. The seized brake shoes were kept at the Mint Division. The Revenue Investigation Department had handed over the investigation of the gold smuggling to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal