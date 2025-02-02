Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Smuggled Goods Worth TK 1cr Seized in Cumilla


Cumilla: Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today seized a huge amount of Indian smuggled goods from the Belbari area under Burichang upazila here. BGB Sultanpur Battalion Captain Lieutenant Colonel A M Jaber Bin Jabbar said they seized a huge amount of energy drinks and cigarettes worth about Taka one crore from the aforementioned area in abandoned condition.



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the BGB personnel also seized a mini truck carrying the goods from the spot. However, no one was arrested in this connection. Legal action has been taken against this, he added.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.