Smuggled Goods Worth TK 1cr Seized in Cumilla



Cumilla: Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today seized a huge amount of Indian smuggled goods from the Belbari area under Burichang upazila here. BGB Sultanpur Battalion Captain Lieutenant Colonel A M Jaber Bin Jabbar said they seized a huge amount of energy drinks and cigarettes worth about Taka one crore from the aforementioned area in abandoned condition.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the BGB personnel also seized a mini truck carrying the goods from the spot. However, no one was arrested in this connection. Legal action has been taken against this, he added.

