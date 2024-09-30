South Africa confirm Bangladesh tour in Oct



Cricket South Africa today confirmed that they will tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series in the next month.

The fate of the scheduled tour was in limbo following political unrest in Bangladesh.

As per the itinerary, the South African cricket team will reach Bangladesh on October 16. The series is set to start on October 21 with the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium before the teams travel to Chattogram for the second and final match, beginning from October 29.

“Cricket South Africa and the Bangladesh Cricket Board can confirm the two-match Test series scheduled to start on 21 October will go ahead,” Cricket South Africa said in a press release.

Earlier, South Africa sent a delegation to Dhaka ahead of the Test series to assess the security arrangements.

“A security assessment was recently conducted by CSA’s Operations Manager, Team Security Manager, Safety and Security Consultant, and a representative of the South African Cricketers’ Association,” the release added.

“CSA ha

s given the series a go-ahead based on the recommendations made by the team post an in-loco inspection visit to Bangladesh.”

Meanwhile, South Africa have also named a 15-member squad for the Test tour of Bangladesh.

South Africa spinner Senuran Muthusamy made a return to the Test team after a year and will be part of a three-prong spin attack that has Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt.

Matthew Breetzke is the only uncapped player in the Test squad. Temba Bavuma will lead the side in the two-match series which is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

“Bangladesh is always a tough place to tour,” Test head coach Shukri Conrad said.

“They’ve become a formidable side at home and we have to be prepared for the challenge that awaits us. We have therefore chosen a squad for the conditions we are expecting to greet us when we get there.”

Bangladesh have never won a Test match against South Africa. In 14 meetings, they lost 12 and drew two.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Matthew Bree

tzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha