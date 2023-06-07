Games, sports

The 3rd South Asian Yoga Sports Competition and the Mount Everest Yoga Festival Championship begins in the federal capital tomorrow.

Yoga athletes from seven countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and host Nepal are competing in the regional event to be held from June 8 to 10. The competition will be held at Nepal Bharat Maitri Dharmashala at Tilganga.

Altogether 36 yoga athletes from Nepal are participating in the competition, according to central secretary of the Nepal Yoga Sports Association, Dr Anand Gaire. The competition will be held in different age groups of 8 to 11 years, 12 to 15, 16 to 18, 19 to 25, 26 to 35 and 35 years and above.

Similarly, the Mount Everest Yoga Festival will be held on June 9 and 10. Athletes from Iran and Saudi Arabia are also competing in this tournament, along with those from SAARC member states. Around 300 athletes will compete in this tournament including 42 from Nepal.

An affiliate of the National Sports Council, the Nepal Yoga Sports Association hosted the first South Asian Yoga Games in 2074 BS and the second in 2076 BS.

Source: National News Agency