Speaker Calls Government’s Attention Towards Security of Nepali Citizens Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions


Kathmandu: Speaker Devraj Ghimire has drawn the attention of the government to the need of making necessary arrangements in view of the developing tense situation between India and Pakistan, and of becoming aware of the security of all Nepalis residing there and the potential problems that may arise. Speaker Ghimire called the government’s attention on this matter in the meeting of the House of Representatives today.



According to National News Agency Nepal, in the meeting, the parliamentarians emphasized that the government should be vigilant about the potential impacts on Nepal from the tensions between India and Pakistan and suggested initiating necessary preparations. Similarly, Speaker Ghimire read out the letter regarding the allocation of additional portfolio received from the Prime Minister’s Office.



Discussions on the annual policies and programmes for the fiscal year 2025/26 are currently ongoing in the House of Representatives.

