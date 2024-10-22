Speaker Ghimire directs parliamentary committees to table under consideration bills



Speaker Devraj Ghimire has directed the parliamentary committees to table the bills which are under their consideration in the coming session of the Federal Parliament.

Speaker Ghimire issued such directives in the meeting with Committee presidents and chief whips and whips of the major political parties held at his office in Singha Durbar today.

On the occasion, the Speaker enquired about the number of bills under the consideration of the parliamentary committees and time required to pass them, said President of Industry, Commerce, Labour and Consumer Welfare Committee, Abdul Khan.

In the meeting, the parliamentary committee presidents informed Speaker Ghimire that the committee meetings were not held in lack of a quorum as most of the lawmakers are in their hometown with the end of parliament session, he shared.

Speaker Ghimire had called Presidents of those committees, where bills are under consideration for clause-wise discussion, and chief whips and whips of major political parties, in the meeting an

d held discussions on related matters.

Chief Whip of CPN (UML), Mahesh Bartaula, Chief Whip of Nepali Congress, Shyam Kumar Ghimire, Chief Whip of CPN (Maoist Centre), Hitraj Pandey, Chief whip of Rastriya Swatantra Party, Santosh Pariyar, and Chief Whip of Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Gyan Bahadur Shahi, were called in the meeting.

UML’s chief whip Bartaula shared that Speaker Ghimire asked them to call meeting of parliamentary committees.

Source: National News Agency Nepal