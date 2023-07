Key Issues

Speaker Devraj Ghimire has said he is stunned by the news of death of Sita Dahal, spouse of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

In a condolence message, Speaker Ghimire paid tributes to the late Dahal and extended condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Sita Dahal, 69, passed away while undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital at Thapathali this morning.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal