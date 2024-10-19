Speaker Ghimire informed of Lamichhane’s arrest



Kathmandu: Speaker Devraj Ghimire has been informed about the arrest of a Member of the House of Representatives, Rabi Lamichhane.

District Police Office, Kaski furnished information to the Speaker in writing, according to Director General at Federation Parliament Secretariat, Padma Prasad Pandey.

Pande shared it in a notice today.

Lamichhane, who was elected a HoR member from Chitwan constituency no 2, has been arrested for investigating into the charge of criminal offense after receiving permission from the District Court, Kaski.

Any official set to arrest any member of the federal parliament needs to share this information immediately to the House Speaker in accordance with Article 103 (6) of the constitution of Nepal.

Chairman of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Lamichhane has been charged of siphoning fund from Surya Darshan Cooperative to his media start up. He was arrested from party office, Vanasthali, Kathmandu on Friday.

Lamichhane had siphoned the fund in cahoots with Chairman of Surya Darshan

Cooperatives, GB Rai, to his media start up, Gorkha Media Network.

The District Police Office, Kaski has been investigating the case.

