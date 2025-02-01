Spirit of Amar Ekushey Fuels July Uprising: Chief Adviser Yunus



Dhaka: Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today highlighted how the spirit of Amar Ekushey inspired the nation’s people to ignite the July uprising with the goal of constructing a ‘New Bangladesh’. “The great explosive power to ensure the July Uprising was hidden in the commitment that was in the blood of Barkat, Salam, Rafiq, and Jabbar. After half a century, this great explosion became a mass uprising and changed the country,” Yunus stated during the inaugural session of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Yunus emphasized that this explosion instilled a determination to build a ‘New Bangladesh’, deeply rooted in the country’s 170 million people. He explained, “We have come to take an oath on this commitment through this ceremony of Amar Ekushey.”





Reflecting on historical events, Yunus noted that on August 5 of the previous year, a historic student-mass uprising successfully overthrew a 16-year autocratic regime. “This unprecedented sacrifice of our brave youth has surprised the world. Through this victory, a vivid commitment to building a ‘New Bangladesh’ has come,” he remarked.





The chief adviser paid tribute to the courageous students, masses, and workers who sacrificed their lives and suffered injuries during the July uprising. He elaborated that the uprising’s significant sacrifices have imparted a new meaning to this year’s book fair, which bears the theme “The July uprising: Rebuilding a new Bangladesh.”





Prof Yunus focused on the importance of Amar Ekushey, stating that it represents confronting one’s identity and embodies a continuous struggle. “The perspective of this Ekushey has taken us to a new horizon,” he added.





He further commented that Amar Ekushey provides a guiding path for the people and awakens all. “The July uprising made the nation united to a historic depth just six months ago. Because of this, we found the courage to prepare to quickly rebuild a country devastated economically, politically, institutionally, and humanly to its intended destination,” he said.





Prof Yunus acknowledged the efforts of the students and citizens who endeavored to transform a devastated Bangladesh into a new one, turning the impossible into possible. “Our young men and women, teenagers, painted their dreams, their aspirations, their demands on the walls of the streets with incredible determination. Our street walls have now been transformed into historical documents,” he stated.





He congratulated the book fair organizers for artistically displaying these murals at the fair’s gates, noting that the fair, organized by Bangla Academy, has become a vital part of national life. Stressing the importance of acknowledging the contributions of Bangladeshi expatriates and workers abroad, he mentioned how they showcase achievements globally. “We want to remember all of them on Ekushey. They all celebrate Ekushey remembering their country. They introduce their children as part of our family,” Prof Yunus concluded.

