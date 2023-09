Science & Technology

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will begin in second week of February in next year under full syllabus.

Besides, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will begin in June, 2024 under short syllabus, according to a letter signed by Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha