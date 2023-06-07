Key Issues

A bill titled 'State Acquisition and Tenancy (Amendment) Act, 2023' was placed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) aiming to quick disposal of the cases filed under land survey tribunal.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury today placed the bill in the House with Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Piloting the bill, the minister said the proposed act will help to quick disposal of the land related cases which was hampered due to shortage of tribunal led to linger the disposal of cases.

The minister urged the House to send the bill to the concerned parliamentary standing committee for providing reports within fifteen days.

Besides, another two bills - 'Family Courts Bill, 2023' and 'Agency to Innovate (A2i) Bill, 2023' also were respectively placed by State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Law, Justice and Parliament Affairs Anisul Huq in the parliament.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha