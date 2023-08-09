General

A life-size statue of first martyr of Nepal, Lakhan Thapa Magar, has been installed at the main checkpoint of Gorkha district adjoining the Entrance Gate.

The statue was unveiled at Majhuwa of Gorkha municipality-13 in honour of Thapa Magar who was executed by the then Rana rulers at Kahule Bhangar of Sahid Lakhan rural municipality in the district in the Nepali month of Falgun 2, 1933 BS for his rebellion against the tyranny.

Thapa, a native of Gorkha district, was declared as the martyr of the country by the erstwhile government in 2056 BS while the government in the Nepali month of Ashoj 3 in 2072 BS officially decided to bestow the title 'First Martyr of the Country' on Thapa Magar.

Thapa Magar who belonged to an indigenous community joined the old Gorkha battalion in 1911 BS and started revolting since 1927 BS against the Rana oligarchy.

Gorkha municipality mayor Krishna Bahadur Rana Magar, said the statue was installed to honour the martyr Rana and inform about him to the visitors visiting Gorkha district.

The statue was built at a cost of Rs 1 million provided by the Gorkha municipality and Nepal Magar Association's financial support worth Rs 200,000, it was shared.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal