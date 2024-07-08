Stocks flat as large-cap issues tumble

Stock markets today finished the session of the week flat as the major indices of the both Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges showed no significant rise amid lower activities of large-cap securities.

The benchmark index of the Dhaka bourse closed the day with 5.69 points up at 5,564.63. The Shariah DSES also followed the same trend with 0.31 point up at 1,215.15. But, the blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 4.60 points down at 1,959.90.

Out of 394 issues traded, 197 closed lower, 164 advanced and 33 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

The major gaining issues were KBPPWBIL, GOLDENSON, GHCL, MIRACLEIND and ACMEPL. The major losing companies were UNILEVERCL, BDLAMPS, TAMIJTEX, UNIONBANK and DSHGARME.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with upward trend with its major CASPI 81.63 points up at 15,794.66.

At CSE, 278 issues were traded. Of those, 144 closed higher and 110 closed lower when 45.03 lakh shares worth Taka 19.47 crore changed hands.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad

Sangstha