Stocks Open Week With Positive Note



Dhaka: Stocks witnessed a positive start to the week as opportunistic investors opted to capitalize on favourable earning calls and take positions in sector-specific scrips with quick gain potential. The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 13.25 points to settle at 5,126.15. The blue-chip index DS30, comprising 30 leading companies, increased by 4.49 points to 1,908.34, while the DSES Index, representing Shariah-compliant companies, increased by 1.57 points to 1,135.55 by the close.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 3.56 billion, down 8.60 per cent from the previous trading day. The majority of the stocks saw a price increase, as out of the 394 issues traded, 187 closed higher, 155 ended lower, and 52 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beach Hatchery was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 152.86 million changing hands, followed by City Bank, Grameenphone, Central Pharmaceuticals, and BRAC Bank. The Chit

tagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with its All Share Price Index (CASPI) increasing by 50.69 points to settle at 14,345 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) increasing by 23.13 points to settle at 8,724.

The port city bourse traded 2.84 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover volume of Tk 41.59 million.