Strictly Maintain Law and Order, Strengthen Market Monitoring, CA Asks DCs



Dhaka: Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to strictly maintain law and order and strengthen market monitoring in the country. ‘Maintaining the country’s law and order is the top priority of the government, so the DCs should not fail in any way to this end,’ he said while inaugurating a three-day DCs Conference in Shapla Hall of his office here. Running a government is a team effort, Prof Yunus said, adding the Bangladesh government should be a team where no one should make a mistake that deprives the whole team of success. He emphasized the need for coordination between police and civil administration, urging them to comply with discipline in their work.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the chief adviser also directed the DCs to work sincerely to protect the rights of minorities. He stressed the government’s responsibility to ensure protection for all, encouraging minority people to enjoy their rights as citizens since the government is prepared to serve them. Prof Yunus also suggested initiating a competition among district administrations in supervising markets across the country. He proposed a ranking system to recognize contributions to market monitoring.





Regarding birth registration, Prof Yunus highlighted the need for smooth service in issuing birth certificates, a civic right, as people sometimes face trouble obtaining NID and passports without them. He mentioned that getting passports is a civic right and urged the cessation of any harassment in the passport issuance process. He noted the government’s previous announcement that police verification will not be required for issuing passports.





Prof Yunus also addressed the online land registration process, questioning why it is not being fully implemented and directing focus on resolving primary education issues. CA’s Principal Secretary Siraz Uddin Mia, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Farida Khanom, and Deputy Commissioner of Panchagarh Md Sabet Ali also spoke on the occasion.





According to the Cabinet Division, a total of 353 proposals will be presented at this year’s conference by DCs and divisional commissioners, featuring 34 working sessions with various ministries and departments. The conference will conclude on Tuesday.

