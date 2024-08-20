Student movement martyrs’ families demand trial of killer Hasina, others

Family members of those who were killed in the student-people movement today demanded trial of fascist Hasina and others for giving order of the killings.

They made the demand at a memorial meeting at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital recalling the martyrs in July mass-upsurge and other martyrs who were killed in the last 15 years at the hands of Awami fascist.

Students, teachers, writers, journalists and artistes’ community arranged the programme on “We won’t forget you who freed Bangladesh from autocrat sacrificing their lives”.

At the outset of the memorial meeting, a one-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of July movement of student-people and quick recovery of the injured was also wished. Later, national anthem was rendered.

Then, family members of the martyrs gave speeches.

Martyred Yamin’s father Md Mahiuddin said: “What has happened to me, how my son was killed that cannot take place in any civilized society. Those who brutally killed him should be brought to justice for

ensuring toughest punishment.”

“We want to get justice in my lifetime. I seek doa for my son from all. I wish for the great purpose they sacrificed their lives would be successful,” he said.

Shaheed Bahadur Hossain Monir’s father Abu Zafar said: “I don’t have any pain as I lost my son. I want the people stay in peace. If the people stay in peace, the soul of my son will get peace. I want trial of the fascist government.”

Another martyr Din Islam’s father Shah Alam Bapari became emotional while speaking before the audience. A somber situation was created on

the Central Shaheed Minar premises on the occasion.

Emotionally choked Shah Alam said: “These killers must be brought to justice. I want to see the justice in my lifespan.”

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Members Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Selima Rahman and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP Vice-Chairmen Shamsuzzaman Dudu and Dr Asaduzzaman Ripon, Joint Secretaries General Khairul Kabir K

hokon and Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie and Chhatra Dal Central President Rakibul Islam Rakib were present, among others.

Dipok Goswami recited a poem titled “Sob Mone Rakha Hobe” in the memorial meeting.

Valiant Freedom Fighter, Researcher and Journalist Abu Sayeed Khan, Dr Zahidur Rahman, Publisher and Writer Sayeed Bari, poet Rafiqul Islam, Shaheed Rezaul Karim’s father Alamgir Mir, Shaheed Litton Uddin’s brother Ripon Uddin and Shaheed Ismail Hossain Sayeed’s brother Rabiul Islam also reminisced on the occasion.

Three among family members of those who were forcefully disappeared during the 15 years’ regime of the ousted autocrat Sheikh Hasina explained their miseries in emotional voice and demanded trial of killer Hasina.

Disappeared BNP leader and Dhaka City Corporation’s former commissioner Chowdhury Alam’s daughter Mahfuza Chowdhury, Saiful Islam Sumon’s sister Tuli and Omar Faruque’s son Imon Omar Faruque spoke.

“I lost my father 14 years ago. I want my father back now. I want trial of killer Hasi

na,” Mahfuza Chowdhury said.

Festoons containing pictures of those who were killed in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and those who were killed and victims of forceful disappearance in the last 15 years’ regime of fascist Awami League were hanged on the Shaheed Minar premises.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha