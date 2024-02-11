Support of all necessary for turning zero tolerance against corruption into reality: CIAA Chief

Kathmandu: Chief Commissioner of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), Prem Kumar Rai, has asserted that the support and activeness of all is required to translate into reality the policy of zero tolerance against corruption and development of a system of integrity. Addressing the programme organized on the occasion of the 33rd establishment day of CIAA here today, he said CIAA has been fulfilling an active role in checking corruption and promoting good governance in the nation. Noting that there is widespread public complaint that the country's good governance situation has not improved as expected, the CIAA Chief stressed on the need of all to work actively and in responsible manner for the same. "The fight against corruption is not that of CIAA alone; there is need of collective efforts as it is a multi-dimensional topic. Every citizen should be the activist for the establishment of good governance," reiterated the CIAA Chief Commissioner. According to him, a significant n umber of complaints related to misuse of public assets in the development and construction works, budget appropriation, subsidy distribution, service delivery, among other works, to giving and taking of bribe and inducement, to carrying out works with the ill intention of taking illegal benefit and to amassing illegal assets at all the three tiers of the government are lodged with the CIAA after the implementation of federalism till the present. The CIAA Chief stated that transparency is not seen in the public procurement and constructions, and the appropriate standards of the natural resources are not followed while formulating the budget and programmes. He called on the responsible bodies and office-bearers to become extra responsible when it comes to fulfilling their legal responsibilities on protecting and conserving the public property, saying misuse of public land has increased and the tendency of selling the government land for personal purpose was also found. Chief Commissioner Rai said the CIAA is moving ahead with seriousness towards expanding its investigation jurisdiction and making its works more vigorous in its investigations related to the quality of infrastructures in view of the growing public complaints of misappropriations in this sector. He stressed on the need of immediately putting to an end the anomalies and aberrations seen in the public entities and to promote good governance in the country so as to increase the citizens' faith in the government. As he said the CIAA will move ahead in a strong manner to bring those who are involved in the illegal activities into the ambit of legal action. Reminding that it would be difficult to achieve the expected success in corruption control until the political officials in the executive role in all the three tiers of the government, the civil servants and the general public realized their responsibility to that connection, the CIAA Chief called upon all to contribute from their respective places in the national campaign of corruption control. T he CIAA marked its 33rd establishment day today around the theme- 'Let Us Improve Mindset, Culture and Attitude: Corruption Will Come Under Control'. President Ramchandra Paudel, Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, Speaker of the House of Representatives Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Deputy Prime Minister, lawmakers, government high officials, among others, were present on the occasion. At the programme, President Paudel launched the CIAA Souvenir-2080. Journalists belonging to various media were presented with cash award of Rs 20,000 each and letter of commendation in recognition to their contribution to corruption control and promotion of good governance through news dissemination. Those honoured journalists are Matrika Dahal of Kantipur daily, Jaya Kumar Mishra (Anuragi) of Lokantaar.com, Subash Gotame of Ratopati.com and freelance journalist Sudarshan Acharya. Similarly, th e CIAA honoured Rajesh Kumar Das, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Budhathoki and deputy attorney Niranjan Sthapit with the Outstanding Investigator and Outstanding CIAA Service Award carrying Rs 35,000 and copper plaque. The constitutional ombudsman body, CIAA, has been adopting control and promotional strategy, in addition to the preventive measures for corruption control and promotion of a culture of integrity. It has been conducting awareness programme against corruption, in collaboration with the three-tier government, the civil society, public organisations, schools and the media. Source: National News Agency Nepal