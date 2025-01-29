Supreme Court Clears Path for Recruitment of 3,173 Candidates Under Technical Education Board



Dhaka: The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has lifted a stay order by the High Court, allowing the recruitment of 3,173 junior instructors and physical education instructors at polytechnic institutes, technical schools, and colleges under the Technical and Madrasha Education Boards.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the four-member appellate division, led by Chief Justice Dr. Syed Refaat Ahmed, responded to a petition by the state against the High Court’s previous stay order. This decision mandates the authorities to submit a police report within three weeks and instructs the High Court to address the rule on this issue within six weeks.





This ruling facilitates the onboarding of 3,173 candidates as junior instructors (tech) or physical education instructors (9th and 10th grade) across various educational institutions. Legal representatives from both sides confirmed this development.





Previously, on January 27, the High Court had paused the recruitment process of 3,534 candidates due to alleged irregularities, following a writ petition by 18 candidates who claimed to be unfairly excluded.





The recruitment advertisement, published on October 26, 2021, by the Public Service Commission (PSC), sought to fill positions for Junior and Physical Education Instructors under the non-cadre 9th and 10th grades. Following a written test on March 18, 2023, the PSC announced the joining of 3,173 qualified candidates on January 29. However, the process was challenged by a group of 18 candidates filing a writ with the High Court.





Barrister Kaisar Kamal and Md. Ruhul Quddus Kazal represented the petitioners, while Attorney General Md. Asaduzzaman and Additional Attorney General Anik R Haque represented the state in the proceedings.

