Supreme Court Demands Written Response from Narayan Kaji Shrestha on Contempt Case



Kathmandu: The Supreme Court has ordered Senior Vice Chair of CPN (Maoist Centre), Narayan Kaji Shrestha, to furnish a written response on a contempt of court case. This directive was issued to address allegations stemming from Shrestha’s social media activity.





According to National News Agency Nepal, a division bench of Justices Til Prasad Shrestha and Shreekant Paudel has scheduled a hearing to review Shrestha’s response within a week of its submission. The case was initiated by Ayush Dahal, a law student from the Morang district, who filed a contempt of court case against Shrestha over a Facebook post. Dahal contends that Shrestha’s comments, which implied that justice could not be served without bribery and influence, could undermine public trust in the judiciary.





Dahal has called for severe sanctions against Shrestha, who previously served as the Home Minister, in accordance with Section 17 of the Judicial Administration Act, 2073. Should Shrestha be found guilty, he could face a one-year imprisonment as stipulated by law.

