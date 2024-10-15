Tabith Awal submits nomination paper



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) former vice president Tabith Awal submitted his nomination paper for the post of president for the much-hyped October 26 polls of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

On the second and last day (Tuesday) of submitting the nomination from, Tabith Awal submitted his nomination through his brother.

Apart from Tabith, grassroots level organiser from Dinajpur district AFM Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury and Brahmanbaria FC’s councilor Md. Shahadat Hossain Jubayer also submitted their nomination forms for the post of president.

Mymensingh District Football Association president and former Bangladesh Cricket Board director SM Abdullah Al Fuad Redwan, who earlier collected nomination forms for president and vice president posts, did not submit any on the last day.

Wahid Uddin Chowdhury, Fahad Mohammad Ahmed Karim, Naser Shahriar Jahedi, Sabbir Ahmed Aref, Syed Rummon Bin Wali Sabbir, Shafiqul Islam Manik and Iqbal Hossen submitted their nomination forms to contest the vice president

posts.

Meanwhile, the election commission of BFF has received a total of fifty two nomination papers out of sixty two sold nominations on the last day.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha