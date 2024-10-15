Tarafder Ruhul Amin submits nomination paper



Renowned businessman and organizer Tarafder Ruhul Amin today (Tuesday) submitted his nomination paper for the post of senior vice president for the much-hyped October 26 polls of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

On the second and last day of submitting the nomination, Tarafder Ruhul Amin submitted his nomination form through representative.

As there is no big rival except Tabith Awal for the post of president, the focus of all discussions falls on the post of senior vice president because the competition here is between two heavyweight candidates Tarfdar Ruhul Amin and BFF incumbent vice president Imrul Hasan.

Earlier, on Monday last, Imrul Hasan submitted his nomination paper to contest for the senior vice president post.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha