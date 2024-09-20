nepalnewsgazette

Teachers’ platform UTAB condemns lynching at universities

University Teachers’ Association of Bangladesh (UTAB), a platform of university teachers, today strongly condemned and protested the incidents of lynching at the country’s different universities including Dhaka University (DU).

In a statement, UTAB President Prof Dr ABM Obaidul Islam and Secretary General Prof Dr Md Morshed Hasan Khan urged the government to take measures to prevent such incidents in future.

They also protested the decision of the DU authorities of keeping stopped all partisan political activities by the university’s students, teachers, officers and employees on the campus.

If politics remains stopped, the defeated fascist force may reappear, reads the statement.

It is concerned that the autocrat Awami League and Chhatra League can be rehabilitated by taking the advantage, it said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

