A team comprising Minister for Physical Infrastructures and Transport, Prakash Jwala, today carried out onsite visit of Nagdhunga-Sisnekhola tunnel route.

Minister of State for Physical Infrastructures and Transport, Nanda Chapai, lawmaker Rajendra Pandey, former Minister Dr Ganga Lal Tuladhar, high-officials of Department of Roads and World Bank made an onsite visit of the tunnel route. Construction of the tunnel way has reached final stage.

On the occasion, Minister Jwala directed the construction company to complete the construction of the tunnel route within the extended deadline.

He mentioned that the government would facilitate if any practical complexities surface in the construction process.

Minister Jwala also enquired about the progress and condition of the tunnel route.

Chief Engineer of the Tunnel Route construction company, Narayan Duwadi, shared that the main tunnel is yet to be dug for around 400 meters and the rescue tunnel for around 35 meters.

Duwadi further said that construction activities have been accelerated in order to operate vehicle along the tunnel route within next year. Foundation stone for the construction of the 2.68 kilometers tunnel route was laid around four years ago.

Two tunnels—nine-meter wide main tunnel and four-meter wide rescue tunnel- are under construction. The deadline of the tunnel has been extended by 14 months as construction works of the tunnels were obstructed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal