Temperature Predicted to Drop Further in Bangladesh: Met Office



Dhaka: Temperature may fall further for the next five days, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) stated in a weather bulletin released this morning. Moderate to dense fog is expected to occur at various locations across the country from midnight to morning, with some areas experiencing fog persisting until noon.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the BMD warned that air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication might face temporary disruptions due to dense fog. It was also noted that both night and day temperatures are likely to remain nearly unchanged throughout the country. The weather is predicted to stay mainly dry, with temporary partly cloudy skies.





The meteorological office highlighted that the ridge of the sub-continental high extends to Bihar and its adjoining areas, while a seasonal low is positioned over the South Bay. Yesterday, the maximum temperature recorded was 30.4 degrees Celsius in Teknaf, Chattogram Division, whereas the minimum temperature today was 9.9 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, Rangpur Division. The sunset today in the capital is at 05:45 pm, and the sunrise is expected at 06:39 am tomorrow.

