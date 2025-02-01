Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Temperature Predicted to Drop Further in Bangladesh: Met Office


Dhaka: Temperature may fall further for the next five days, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) stated in a weather bulletin released this morning. Moderate to dense fog is expected to occur at various locations across the country from midnight to morning, with some areas experiencing fog persisting until noon.



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the BMD warned that air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication might face temporary disruptions due to dense fog. It was also noted that both night and day temperatures are likely to remain nearly unchanged throughout the country. The weather is predicted to stay mainly dry, with temporary partly cloudy skies.



The meteorological office highlighted that the ridge of the sub-continental high extends to Bihar and its adjoining areas, while a seasonal low is positioned over the South Bay. Yesterday, the maximum temperature recorded was 30.4 degrees Celsius in Teknaf, Chattogram Division, whereas the minimum temperature today was 9.9 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, Rangpur Division. The sunset today in the capital is at 05:45 pm, and the sunrise is expected at 06:39 am tomorrow.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.