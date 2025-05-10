Terrorism and Anarchy Threaten Democracy and Press Freedom, Says Minister Gurung



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, emphasized that terrorism, anarchy, and autocracy pose significant threats to democracy and press freedom. While inaugurating the Lomanthang International Media Summit, organized by the Nepal Press Union Lalitpur, Minister Gurung stressed the need for improving working styles to further strengthen these pillars. He acknowledged the summit’s role in addressing critical issues such as democracy, press freedom, and the climate crisis, highlighting the importance of strong public opinion and a free press in a democracy facing increasing challenges.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Gurung elaborated that weakening democracy leads to a decline in press freedom. He emphasized the interconnected nature of democracy and press freedom, advocating for the benefits society can gain from the exercise of press freedom. However, he expressed concern over the spread of misinformation and disinformation, especially on online platforms, and called for unified efforts to combat these challenges. He also urged media unity to counter those undermining democracy through misleading information about religious tolerance and cultural diversity on social media.





Minister Gurung advocated for the enforcement of the rule of law and impartial journalism to promote democracy. He noted the significance of the summit, particularly as Lomanthang experiences the effects of climate change.





During the event, Sabina Indrajeet, Vice Chairperson of the International Federation of Journalists, remarked that democracy cannot function without press freedom. She highlighted IFJ’s representation from over 150 countries and its commitment to press freedom. Acting Chairperson of the Federation of Nepali Journalists, Deepak Acharya, pointed out the global nature of the climate crisis, suggesting that issues of press freedom and climate change should be addressed together.





Former Chairman of the FNJ, Harihar Birahi, stated that only a democratic system ensures civic supremacy, enabling free media, civil society, and vibrant political parties. Laxman Basnet, General Secretary of the South Asian Regional Trade Union Council, recognized the role of the Nepal Press Union in advancing press freedom and climate change issues.





Senior Vice Chairman of NPU, Prem KC, General Secretary Dilip Paudel, and media experts from India, Bangladesh, and Bhutan also spoke on pressing issues related to press freedom and climate change. Following the conclusion of the inaugural session in Kathmandu, 120 journalists departed for Lomanthang via Pokhara.

