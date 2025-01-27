Thai Airways Opens New Dhaka Town Office to Expand Market Potential



Dhaka: Thai Airways marked a milestone today with the inauguration of its new Dhaka Town Office to explore more market potentials in Bangladesh. Thai Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor inaugurated the office, located at the Gulshan avenue in the capital, said a press release.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the event was also attended by Wit Kitchathorn, Vice President of Sales at Thai Airways, and Narintorn Sukkaseam, Team Lead for Western, Middle East and Bangladesh. Ahmed Yusuf Walid, Managing Director of Air Galaxy Limited, the Passenger General Sales Agent (GSA) of Thai Airways, hosted the event.





“As Thailand’s flag carrier, Thai Airways has played a pivotal role in fostering bilateral trade and strengthening people-to-people connections between Bangladesh and Thailand,” said the Thai Ambassador while opening the office. Wit Kitchathorn reaffirmed Thai Airways’ commitment to the Bangladeshi market and stated that Thai Airways remains dedicated to delivering world-class service and enhanced connectivity for Bangladeshi travellers, solidifying its position as one of the region’s leading airlines.





Walid mentioned that the new office aims at enhancing customer service and providing greater accessibility for passengers in Bangladesh. The presence of the new office highlighted the enduring partnership between Thai Airways and the Bangladeshi market, which has spanned over 50 years, he added.





Thai Airways further strengthens its footprint in Bangladesh with branch offices in Chattogram and Sylhet, in addition to this new town office in Dhaka. The airline operates two daily flights on the Dhaka-Bangkok route: TG322, departing at 1:40 PM, and another TG322 at 2:00 AM.





These flights offer seamless connections to a wide array of international destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Sydney, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Tokyo (Haneda and Narita), Osaka, Manila, and Hong Kong. To ensure a premium travel experience, the daytime flight utilizes the Airbus A330-300, featuring 31 business class and 263 economy class seats. The early morning flight is operated by an Airbus A320 with an all-economy seating configuration.

