Thai Visa Eased for Critical Patients, UN Events Participants, Athletes



Dhaka: The Thailand embassy in Dhaka has eased the Thai visa procedure for specific groups such as critical patients, participants to UN events, and athletes, effective from Sunday.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the Thai embassy has introduced additional visa facilitation for these groups in response to the increasing demand for Thai e-visas following the service’s introduction in Bangladesh in January 2025. The embassy’s press release stated that critical patients in need of life-saving medical procedures, such as chemotherapy, major surgeries, cancer treatments, and cardiac care, as well as pregnant applicants facing complications or expecting delivery, should contact their Thai hospital or official hospital representative in Bangladesh to confirm the urgency and convey their request to the embassy. Each patient is allowed to bring one attendant, with additional attendants required to apply through the normal procedure.





Additionally, participants of conferences, seminars, and workshops organized by UN agencies in Bangkok are advised to request the organizing agency to send their name and contact details to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand for visa facilitation. Athletes attending international competitions in Thailand should seek assistance from the relevant sports association of Thailand or the Sports Authority of Thailand to facilitate their visa applications.





The embassy has also encouraged participants to email in advance about expected events. Furthermore, the embassy is working to upgrade its application and payment systems to enhance the service experience for applicants. Visa processing takes at least 10 working days, so applicants are strongly recommended to submit their applications early.





The embassy will remain closed on February 12, 2025, in observance of Magha Puja Day, a religious day for Buddhists, and payments will not be received on that day, as per the press release.

