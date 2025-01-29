Contact Us
Thakurgaon BNP Leader Abdur Rashid Siddiqui Passes Away


Thakurgaon: Valiant freedom fighter and BNP leader Abdur Rashid Siddiqui passed away at his residence on Monday night due to illness. He was 74. Siddiqui, also the former councilor of ward number three of the municipality and district BNP freedom fighter affairs secretary, is survived by his wife and children.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, his namaz-e-janaza was held at the Riverview High School ground in the town after Zohr prayers on Tuesday. He was given a state guard of honor led by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Khairul Islam there. Later, he was laid to eternal rest at the graveyard named ‘Senua Puranton Gorosthan’.

