'The Red Suitcase' directed by Fidel Devkota has been selected for the 80th Venice Film Festival.

The Nepali film, which portrays the impact of foreign employment in Nepali society, was selected for the festival under the Horizon category, shared Devkota.

This is the third Nepali film that made it to Venice Film Festival after 'Kalo Pothi' and 'Seto Surya'. Both of the latter films had foreigners as producer and cinematographer.

'The Red Suitcase' has become the first Nepali film completely made by domestic production group to be selected in the Venice Film Festival.

Director Devkota wrote the screenplay of the Film that features artistes such as Saugat Malla, Bipin Karki, Pravin Khatiwada and Shristi Shrestha among others.

The Venice Film Festival will be held from August 30 to September 9 in Venice, Italy.

