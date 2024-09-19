The time now is for nation-building: President Paudel



Kathmandu: President Ram Chandra Paudel has said this is the time for nation-building, for which, we have many tasks and responsibilities to carry out.

“To fulfill these responsibilities, we must first protect the democratic republic form of government and set periodic and long-term goals for the country. These goals should become the shared goals of all Nepalis, all our political parties, and every youth,” the President reminded.

The President was addressing a special function held at his office, Shital Niwas on the occasion of Constitution Day on Thursday.

According to him, our future generation would be proud of us and say that the goals set by our ancestors many years ago were the golden age and that the resolution they made for advancing in the light of democracy was the most significant moment in the history.

In the address, he mentioned, “We all know that goals cannot be achieved without making efforts. Achieving goals requires determination. It requires continued efforts and courage to move for

ward unwaveringly.”

He urged everyone to make a crucial resolution to achieve the national goals that we have aspired to achieve.

“First, let us resolve to remain committed to democracy. No matter the difficulties, we will uphold the dignity of democracy and move forward placing people at the center. Second, let us resolve to be committed to good governance. We will align politics, state affairs, and governance within the boundaries of ethics, integrity, and values. Third, let us resolve to be committed to inclusivity and social justice. We will make our diverse ethnicities, languages, religions, cultures, and civilizations a shared aspect of our society. Brotherhood, unity, and equality will be our way of life. Social harmony and mutual respect will be our cultural attribute. The fourth, let us resolve to never allow the country, its independence, and sovereignty to be compromised under any circumstances. Fifth, let us resolve to be dedicated to the welfare of the citizens,” the Head of the State explain

ed in his speech.

Ensure citizens first in governance

President Paudel underlined the need for ensuring citizen first in our state, governance and politics. The state’s interests will not be other than citizens’ welfare. “I believe that if we can turn these resolutions into national commitments, no one can stop our country from reaching new heights of development and prosperity,” he said.

Moreover, for the path of national prosperity, there are several crucial issues we must pay attention to, Paudel viewed. Make the state more democratic, just, people-centered, and well-governed; ensuring effective governance and excellent service delivery to link political changes with the lives of citizens; and fostering trust in democracy are present essentials.

He believed effective implementation of the constitution, ensuring good governance, accelerating development, and improving service delivery are the needs of the time.

Putting an end to the malpractices and irregularities is another crucial need, the Presiden

t said, adding that there is widespread concern that malpractices and irregularities are deteriorating every part of our state and eroding trust. If we do not act now to restore this trust, when will we? He wondered.

Enforce zero tolerance against corruption

“We must resolve to strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption,” the Head of the State underscored.

As the country celebrates Constitution Day today with enthusiasm and excitement, he reminded everyone to light a new lamp of hope within ourselves.

“This is not a time for despair, blame, or negative comments about our country. This is a time for unity, self-confidence, and forward-looking vision,” he viewed, wishing everyone the move from despair to hope and toward the path of a prosperous Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal