This is how pact between Nepali Congress and CPN (UML) looks like



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has informed the House of Representatives about the seven-point agreement reached between the Nepali Congress and the CPN (UML) while forging the present ruling alliance.

The Prime Minister updated the House on the seven-point pact reached on July 1 between the first and second largest parties in the HoR today while seeking a vote of confidence in the House today.

The following are the seven points in the agreement which the PM shared with the House:

1) A National Consensus Government shall be formed under Article 76 (2) of the Constitution, also bringing on board other political parties, to protect the national interests, to maintain good governance in the nation by controlling corruption, to speed up the nation’s development and construction campaign for political stability as per the aspirations of the general public.

2) The National Consensus Government shall give priority to the topic of making necessary amendment to the Constitution and formulating laws coherent to this

for political stability by evaluating the strengths and weaknesses as well as the complexities seen in practice after the promulgation of the Constitution.

3) Sufficient and decent employment shall be created within the country by putting to an end the existing sluggishness seen in the economy, making the economic activities vibrant creating a reliable business environment and by encouraging internal and external investments.

4) CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli shall take up the leadership of the National Consensus Government for two years from the date of the formation of the government and thereafter Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba shall assume the leadership of the government until the general election to be held in November 2027.

5) The National Consensus Government shall be operated on the basis of the Base and Common Minimum Programme for the Operation of the National Consensus Government that would be formulated to protect the national interests, to establish good governance in the coun

try by controlling corruption and to expedite the national development and construction campaign.

6) The leadership role and participation of the two major political parties for the National Consensus Government shall be on the basis of equality and equal status and other political parties shall also be included in the government.

7) The Province Government shall be formed and operated as per the spirit of the National Consensus Government and the development construction works in the Province and local levels shall be accelerated as per the aspiration of the people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal