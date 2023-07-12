education, Science & Technology

A Montessori School based in Mechinagar municipality-10 in Jhapa has been closed and three people including the school principal have been apprehended following the death of a nursery student on Monday.

Eight-year-old Tanchhopahang Limbu, a nursery student at the 'Sano Sathi Kindergarten' drowned in a school septic tank. Area Police Office, Kakarvitta's Deputy Superintendent of Deepak Bharati has confirmed the arrests of Principal Manoj Gurung, 45 and staff Rama Sunar, 35, of Mechinagar-11, and coordinator Anisha Pokhrel, 24, of Mechinagar-10. School owner Suren Rasaili, 42, of Kathmandu-31 is on the run after the incident.

The child's parents have filed a FIR against the four.

Though the child was rescued alive, he died amidst the treatment at Birtamod-based B&C Hospital. The body has been kept within the hospital. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal