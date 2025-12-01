Three Arrested with Looted Weapons from Kathmandu



Kathmandu: Nepal Police arrested three more persons with weapons looted during the Gen-Z protest. A team deputed from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office apprehended them with weapons taken from different police offices during the protests and presented them to the public on Monday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the individuals arrested are Rasil Joshi, 28, of Kalanki, Kathmandu; Ram Chandra Kunwar (David), 19, of Darchula, currently residing in Sundhara of Kathmandu; and Birat Prasad Joshi, 31, of Bafal, Kathmandu. Superintendent of Police (SP) Kaji Kumar Acharya, the spokesperson for the Office, stated that the arrests were made following a tip-off. A pistol marked ‘Nepal Police’ and two mobile phones were confiscated from the three individuals.





SP Acharya further revealed that Joshi had been serving a jail term at the Police Circle, Swoyambhu, for a drug-related case but had escaped during the Gen Z protest. All of those arrested have been transferred to the District Police Range Kathmandu for further investigation.

