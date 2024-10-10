Three-day ‘Int’l Elevators, Escalators Expo-24’ kicks off



The ‘International Lift and Escalator Expo 2024″ began at the International Convention Center Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on Thursday.

The three-day event, the only exhibition in Bangladesh dedicated to elevators and escalators, is open from 10am to 7pm till Saturday at Hall 2, said a media release.

The 5th edition of the expo aims to promote the growth and development of the lift, escalator, and elevator industry in Bangladesh’s rapidly expanding housing market.

The event features participation from nearly 50 local and foreign companies including from China, Japan, Italy, Turkey, Finland, and Spain.

It showcases a wide range of elevators, escalators, lifts, and safety equipment.

The expo offers manufacturers a unique opportunity to gain insights into the industry, display their products, and explore new business opportunities both locally and internationally.

Anita Raghunath, Director of Vargo Communications and the expo organizer, said the world is now driven by technology. From businesses to homes,

technology is reshaping lives, making everyday tasks more accessible and efficient.

‘This expo brings world-class manufacturers and importers of elevators and escalators to Bangladesh, ensuring that our customers’ evolving needs are met,’ she added.

Visitors to the expo can explore products from renowned brands such as Fuji International, Sigma, Hidohs, Kone, SRH, Handok, and more.

Source: United News of Bangladesh