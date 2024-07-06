Three dead in Syangja landslide



Three persons died in a landslide occurred at Lamakhet area of Biruwa Rural Municipality-6 in Syangja district on Saturday afternoon.

Spokesperson of the District Police Office, Syangja, Indra Bahadur Rana said that Hari Maya Sharma, 67, Madhav Sharma, 71, and Guheshwori Sharma, 65, were buried in the landslide.

The three lost their lives in the landslide as they were taking shelter in a comparatively safe site since their houses were at risk of the landslide.

Earlier on Saturday morning, a massive landslide had taken place near their houses.

Chairman of ward no. of the rural municipality Krishna Bahadur Chhetri said that the three persons died after the landslide in the safe site.

Likewise, five other persons sustained injuries in the landslide. They were rescued with the help of villagers and police personnel.

Source: National News Agency RSS