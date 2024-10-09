Three dengue patients die, 1,033 hospitalized in last 24 hrs

Three dengue patients died and 1,033 were admitted to different hospitals

in the country during the last 24 hours till this morning.

“During the period, 427 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while 606 were admitted to

different hospitals outside the capital,” said a press release issued by the Directorate General of

Health Services (DGHS).

This year, the total number of cases rose to 39,822 while 196 deaths from dengue disease were

reported during the period, the statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha