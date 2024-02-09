Three kms fencing to reduce human-wildlife conflicts in Chitwan

A three-kilometre-long fencing is to be built in four wards of the Bharatpur Metropolitan City to reduce the possible human-wildlife conflicts. The district has reported several cases of human-wildlife conflicts due to animals coming into the human settlements from Chitwan National Park and the forests in the buffer zone areas. The fencing is expected to reduce the human-wildlife conflicts. The task of fencing will begin in wards no. 23, 24, 27 and 28 of the metropolitan city. Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City Renu Dahal marked the beginning of the construction bid adding that the total cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 40 million. Mayor Dahal shared that a new bidding would be called by immediately carrying out a survey in the missing site. Every year, a huge amount of property is destroyed and human casualties take place due from the attacks of tigers, rhinos and wild boar in the human settlements of western Chitwan. Source: National News Agency RSS