Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Three Mangsebung Residents Succumb to Poisonous Mushroom Consumption


Ilam: Three individuals from the same ward in Mangsebung, Ilam, have tragically died after consuming a poisonous mushroom. The victims, identified as 55-year-old Amar Lawati, 25-year-old Manisha Limbu, and 17-year-old Numa Lawati, were residents of Mangsebung Rural Municipality-5.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the three fell ill after eating a curry prepared from mushrooms that were collected from a tea garden six days ago. Dr. Anupam Ghimire, the information officer at B and C Hospital in Birtamod, stated that Manisha and Numa died at the Birat Nursing Hospital in Biratnagar. Amar, who was under treatment at B and C Hospital, passed away today.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.