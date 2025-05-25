Three Mangsebung Residents Succumb to Poisonous Mushroom Consumption



Ilam: Three individuals from the same ward in Mangsebung, Ilam, have tragically died after consuming a poisonous mushroom. The victims, identified as 55-year-old Amar Lawati, 25-year-old Manisha Limbu, and 17-year-old Numa Lawati, were residents of Mangsebung Rural Municipality-5.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the three fell ill after eating a curry prepared from mushrooms that were collected from a tea garden six days ago. Dr. Anupam Ghimire, the information officer at B and C Hospital in Birtamod, stated that Manisha and Numa died at the Birat Nursing Hospital in Biratnagar. Amar, who was under treatment at B and C Hospital, passed away today.

