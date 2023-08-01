Key Issues, politics

Transparency International (TI) Nepal has again called attention of the Parliament on the two amended bills registered by the government in the Parliament-- Anti-Money Laundering and Corruption Control Bill as well as the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority Bill.

A press release issued today by TI Nepal Chairperson Padmini Pradhananga reads that the attention of the government was drawn as corruption, money laundering, impunity and malgovernance would be encouraged and the country might be failure if the bills are passed as it is.

The main purpose of 'Money Laundering Prevention Act 2064' is prevention of money laundering gained from crime related activities in the 'bill to amend some acts related to prevention of Money Laundering and promotion of business environment'.

She shared that they drew the attention of the lawmakers and Parliament to make them aware that the proposed amended bill should not pave way to the properties without sources or properties gained through illegal way to legalize it after paying tax against the main spirit and objective of the Act.

Paving the way to legalize the property gained in an illegal way at any pretext would be against the United Nations Convention against Corruption as Nepal is the state party of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, reads the statement.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal