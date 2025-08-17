Time for Prosperity Thru IT: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli underscored the need to secure good-governance, development, and prosperity through the leverage of information technology (IT). Addressing the International Information and Technology Youth Summit-2025 virtually on Sunday, PM Oli, also the chairman of the CPN (UML), said it is essential to leverage IT to materialize the national ambition of ‘Prosperous Nepal: Happy Nepali’.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli reminded that the ‘digital Nepal framework’ that is being implemented at present was devised during his first term as the Prime Minister. The PM also mentioned that the incumbent government recently introduced a policy related to Artificial Intelligence (AI).





At the event organized by the National Youth Association, PM Oli claimed that the legal reforms made during his premiership enabled IT companies to register, operate, and thrive gradually in Nepal. He stressed that IT should be used to further advance the country, society, and the human race.





The Head of the Government urged everyone to utilize IT for promoting good governance, controlling corruption, and fostering social amity and innovation. Moreover, PM Oli attributed the improvement in the results of SEE by up to 14 percent to the online classes conducted for students. The PM stated that IT was being used in health and other sectors for effective service delivery, though he cautioned against its misuse.





Highlighting the government’s firm commitment towards press freedom and freedom of expression, he insisted that any information harmful to society should not be disseminated.

