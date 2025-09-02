Tinkar Village Remains Out of Telephone Service for Past Three Weeks



Darchula: Telephone service has been disrupted at Tinkar village of Darchula district for the past three weeks.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the 2G service of Nepal Telecom was launched at Tinkar village, but the service was obstructed after lightning damaged the telephone tower on August 13. Local resident Astik Tinkari reported that villagers have been facing communication problems due to the disruption.





The village also has a V-SAT phone, but it is not functioning properly because of incessant rainfall, Tinkari added. Tinkar village, located in Vyas rural municipality-1, has a settlement of 70 families. These families returned to the village from Khalanga in May and plan to go back to Khalanga in November, as stated by Binod Singh Budhathoki, Secretary of Vyas-1.





Krishna Bahadur Gurung, Chief of Nepal Telecom Darchula, mentioned that there might be a software issue connected to the tower at Tinkar. He added, “We have informed the central office about the telephone disruption. Efforts are underway to resolve the problem.”

