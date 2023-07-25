General

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country today due to the impact of the monsoon wind. Light to moderate precipitation accompanied by lightning is taking place at some places of Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Karnali provinces and at a few places in the rest of the provinces at present, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy across the country in the afternoon today. There is possibility of light to moderate rainfall along with lightning at some places of Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces and at a few places in the rest of the country.

The Division has urged one and all to adopt alertness as there are also chances of occurrence of heavy rainfall along with thunderbolt at one or two places of Koshi, Madhes, Lumbini, Gandaki and Sudurpaschim provinces.

Likewise, it will be generally cloudy throughout the country tonight. The Division stated in its weather bulletin that there is possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning at a few places of the hilly region in all provinces and at one or two places in the rest of the regions. It said there are also chances of heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning at one or two places of Koshi, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal