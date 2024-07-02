Tourism sector contributes 4pc in GDP: minister

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan today said the tourism sector contributed four percent in the gross domestic product (GDP) and 1.78 percent in employment generation.

‘With the directive of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation was established in November 1972,’ he told the House, while replying to a question from treasury bench member AFM Bahauddin Nasim with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The minister said that Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation started its journey from January 1973 as an autonomous body.

It has been providing services to local and foreign tourists through publicity and publication on renowned tourist places of the country, he added.

Faruk Khan informed that Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation established a total of 53 tourism related structures including hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants amusement parks bars, picnic spots and duty free shops in different areas of the country to attract tourists.

‘A

ll of these tourist structures were being operated by Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation with professionalism and they (tourist structures) contributed a lot in the tourism sector,’ the minister added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha