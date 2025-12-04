Tourist Inflow Up in Mustang by 10.61% in 2025



Mustang: The number of tourists visiting Mustang by the 11th month (November) of 2025 has increased by 10.61 percent compared to the same period in 2024.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Jomsom, 14,411 more foreign tourists visited the district by November this year compared to the previous year.





One hundred fifty-one thousand two hundred and thirty tourists visited the district as of November this year. This year, 124,353 tourists from SAARC countries and 26,877 from other countries visited the district as of November. Tourist arrivals in August and September had declined due to adverse weather and the Gen Z movement, it is said.





In 2024, a total of 135,719 tourists, including those from SAARC nations, had visited the district. The number of tourists from the SAARC region stood at 109,549.

