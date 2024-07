Kathmandu: An earthquake has occurred with its epicentre at Tapethok of Taplejung district.

The tremor measuring 4.4 in Richter scale occurred at 1o:46 pm on Tuesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, Lainchaur.

Earlier on June 28, an earthquake had occurred with its epicentre at Helambu, Sindhupalchowk.

Source: National News Agency Nepal